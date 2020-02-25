Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire — the former an innovative Latin jazz-rock ensemble behind a virtuoso guitarist, the other an avatar of 1970s R&B funk — will play Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 15 as part of their joint Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour. General-public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Since forming in San Francisco in 1966 and leaping to stardom at Woodstock, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning Santana and its namesake frontman, Carlos Santana, have blended polyglot influences on such hits as "Evil Ways," "Black Magic Woman" and "Oye Como Va." Carlos Santana has an additional two Grammys for his solo work. The show will include music from the band's 2019 album "Africa Speaks” and its 1999 Grammy Album of the Year “Supernatural," plus earlier work.

Earth, Wind & Fire in December became the first African-American music group to be awarded Kennedy Center Honors. Spearheaded for decades by the late Maurice White, the band has amassed a repertoire of such upbeat R&B as the Grammy-winning "After the Love Has Gone" and "Shining Star," as well as "Boogie Wonderland" and the hit Beatles cover "Got to Get You into My Life."

Santana closed last year's Supernatural Now Tour at Jones Beach in August. Earth, Wind & Fire last played the venue in August 2015, opening for Chicago.

