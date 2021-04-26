TODAY'S PAPER
Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire show at Jones Beach moves to 2022

Carlos Santana performs onstage during the pre-Grammy gala

Carlos Santana performs onstage during the pre-Grammy gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.  Credit: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By David J. Criblez
Santana is following Steely Dan into the summer of 2022 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as its "Miraculous Supernatural Tour" with Earth, Wind & Fire has been postponed yet again. The August 14 show, rescheduled from August 15, 2020 due to the pandemic, has now been moved to August 13, 2022. This marks the second concert to be added to the Jones Beach bill for 2022.

"We look forward to bringing you the sounds of Light and Love next year," says guitarist/band leader Carlos Santana and his band in a release statement. "Thankfully, we are all getting through this together and we are all stronger and wiser. We wish you GODSPEED."

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this show and available seats ($39-$332.50) are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date must go to their point of purchase for refund information.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

