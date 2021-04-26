Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire show at Jones Beach moves to 2022

Santana is following Steely Dan into the summer of 2022 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as its "Miraculous Supernatural Tour" with Earth, Wind & Fire has been postponed yet again. The August 14 show, rescheduled from August 15, 2020 due to the pandemic, has now been moved to August 13, 2022. This marks the second concert to be added to the Jones Beach bill for 2022.

"We look forward to bringing you the sounds of Light and Love next year," says guitarist/band leader Carlos Santana and his band in a release statement. "Thankfully, we are all getting through this together and we are all stronger and wiser. We wish you GODSPEED."

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this show and available seats ($39-$332.50) are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date must go to their point of purchase for refund information.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.