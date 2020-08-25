Steve Grossman picked up the saxophone in the third grade at Kramer Lane Elementary School in Plainview and from then on, he was rarely without it. Grossman, who went on to play in bands with jazz legends Miles Davis and Elvin Jones, died Aug. 13 in Glen Cove at age 69 from cardiac arrest.

Growing up, Grossman’s childhood home was one filled with music. His mother, Rosalind, played piano; his older brother, Hal, played trumpet, and his father, Irving, worked in a music-related business with RCA electronics.

“There was always music in the house,” says younger brother Myles Grossman, 66, of Greenvale. “We had hundreds of jazz records then all kinds of jam sessions were happening at various stages.”

At 7, Grossman began playing the alto saxophone after being inspired by Charlie “Bird” Parker and following in the footsteps of his uncle Bill Lippman, who used to play the instrument in the Catskills.

“When you are young, you don’t have a lot of the problems that you do when you are older, so you can focus pretty easy,” said Grossman in a 2010 interview with The Pace Report. “I learned pretty quickly.”

When the family moved to the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Grossman played in The Uniques with Hal and performed at the Pittsburgh Jazz Festival with the Duke Ellington Orchestra in the mid-1960s.

“Even at that time, Duke Ellington got very interested in my brother,” recalls Myles. “Half serious, half joking, he offered him to play in his band.”

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moving back to Plainview as a teenager, Grossman attended Bethpage High School and then studied at Juilliard School in Manhattan. From there, he landed gigs all over New York City playing both soprano and tenor saxophone. One night at the Village Gate, trumpeter Miles Davis came to see Grossman perform and asked him to join his band replacing saxophone great Wayne Shorter.

“It’s one thing to have tremendous talent and it’s another thing to have it recognized by a statesman of jazz like Miles Davis,” says Myles, who saw his brother play with Davis at Harvard Stadium in 1970. “He had some big shoes to fill, but at a young age he was able to slide right in there.”

After playing on several Davis’ recordings such as “A Tribute to Jack Johnson” and “Miles Davis at Fillmore,” Grossman moved on to join former John Coltrane drummer Elvin Jones’ band and can be heard on albums like “Merry-Go-Round” and “Mr. Jones.”

“Steve Grossman is the baby of the group. He picks up where John Coltrane left off,” says Jones in a 1971 interview. “You have to hear him to really appreciate the tremendous talent that he has.”

Eventually, Grossman formed his own quartet and moved to Bologna, Italy in the early ‘80s.

“Europe has a much bigger jazz audience than the U.S.,” says Myles. “There were many more opportunities for my brother to work at clubs and festivals. He also toured Japan on several occasions.”

Grossman began recording for French label Dreyfus Jazz where he released a string of albums like 1991’s “Do It,” 1993’s “A Small Hotel” and 1999’s “Quartet.”

“Steve had his own distinct style,” says Myles. “He was influenced by a variety of different players Charlie Parker, Sonny Rollins and John Coltrane, but my brother was able to take from these legends and create a sound that was his own.”

Over six years ago, Grossman came back to Long Island from overseas and settled in Glen Cove where he taught private lessons from his home.

“Steve wanted to be part of the New York jazz scene,” says Myles. “He would play at the Jazz Standard on the East Side of Manhattan as well as Jazz at Kitano.”

Despite being a decorated jazz veteran, Grossman was also humble.

“Steve didn’t wear his fame on his shoulder. There was no celebrity mode about him at all,” says Myles. “He was just interested in the joy of playing with other musicians.”

Grossman is survived by his brother Myles, sister-in-law Cheryl, nephew Ian and nieces Saydie, Elena and Sari Cavanna.

A memorial concert is being planned after the pandemic.