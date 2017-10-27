Selena Gomez says her friend Francia Raisa saved her life by donating a kidney to the singer earlier this year.

Gomez and Raisa sat down for an interview with NBC News that is set to air next week. In a preview clip, Gomez says she didn't want to ask anyone to be a donor, but Raisa "volunteered and did it." Gomez announced the procedure last month, saying she needed a new kidney due to her struggle with lupus. Lupus is an autoimmune disease where the body mistakenly attacks its own tissues, sometimes including the kidneys.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

She tells NBC her condition "was really kind of life or death."

The 29-year-old Raisa is an actress best known for her role on the ABC Family series "The Secret Life of the American Teenager."