Selena Gomez set to release first album in four years

Following a difficult two years that included a kidney transplant and other challenges, singer-actress Selena Gomez says she has nearly completed work on her first album since 2015.

"I'm actually done," the 26-year-old pop star said Tuesday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," adding, "I have to do, like, a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life, personally, that how was I going to capture that and how was I going to actually feel good about what I was saying? So I just — I kept going and I'm relieved now."

Gomez — whose last two albums, "Stars Dance" (2013) and "Revival" (2015), each reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart — told Fallon of her upcoming work, "I think there's always going to be a sense of strong pop in my music, but I definitely explore more with electric guitar, a lot of more soulful tracks underneath things, acoustic guitar. It all kind of hits different places that I feel is my lane for music."

She most recently sang on the singles "Taki Taki" by DJ Snake featuring Ozuna & Cardi B, and "I Can't Get Enough" by Benny Blanco featuring J. Balvin and Tainy. Gomez additionally appears opposite Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Chloë Sevigny in writer-director Jim Jarmusch's Cannes Film Festival darling "The Dead Don't Die," opening Friday.

The star, who suffers from lupus, revealed in September 2017 that her longtime friend, "The Secret Life of the American Teenager” star Francia Raisa, had given her a kidney. In October, Gomez was widely reported to have entered a treatment facility after suffering an emotional breakdown.

She wrote on Instagram in January that, "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead."

