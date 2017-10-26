Selena Gomez will perform for the first time since her recent kidney transplant when she takes the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles next month at the American Music Awards.

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday that the pop star, 25, will sing her new song “Wolves” on the live show airing Nov. 19.

“Can’t wait,” Gomez wrote Thursday, retweeting an American Music Awards post announcing she will perform the song in its television premiere. “Wolves,” a collaboration with electronic dance-music producer and DJ Marshmello, was released Wednesday.

Gomez had revealed in an Instagram post Sept. 14 that her longtime friend, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” star Francia Raisa, had given her a kidney.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez, wrote. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.”

Gomez, who won the American Music Award for Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock last year, performed her “Same Old Love” in 2015 and “The Heart Wants What It Wants” the year prior.