Sergio Mendes making Patchogue Theatre debut

Par-tay! That is what Brazilian music icon Sergio Mendes is calling his debut appearance at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts.

To be sure, the party has been going on since the mid-1960s, when the three-time Grammy-winning keyboardist and vocalist began charting huge hit singles with his band Brasil ’66, most notably his cover of Jorge Ben’s “Mas Que Nada.” Described as “the man who put go-go boots on Brazilian music and brought it to the world” by Billboard magazine, Mendes brought the jazz-meets-samba fusion called bossa nova playing in Rio’s nightclubs to an international audience.

And the party’s guest list has been growing ever since, with Mendes and his evolving ensemble of musicians recording some 55 albums over the next five decades. “I call it a musical journey,” says the 77-year-old Latin pop legend of his growing repertoire, with his latest album to be released this winter (along with a documentary on the artist).

While staying true to the original fans of his renditions of contemporary Brazilian and American tunes with perennial favorites such as The Beatles’ “Fool on the Hill” and Burt Bacharach’s “The Look of Love,” Mendes has expanded his listening audience with other stylistic blends.

On his 2006 album “Timeless,” he mixes his hometown’s sounds with the urban beats of American hip-hop and rap. The LP was produced by and features Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas, who contribute to a remake of “Mas Que Nada.” Other smooth rhythms and up-tempo tracks include collaborations with such artists as Justin Timberlake, Erykah Badu, John Legend, Chali 2na, Stevie Wonder and Jurassic 5.

“Since Will.i.am and the Black Eyed Peas, we’ve recruited California rapper H2O to appeal to the younger crowd,” Mendes says. “He’s a great part of the show.”

Mendes continues to surround himself with talented musicians, including writing partner and band member Scott May, who plays flute, saxophone and does vocals, and his wife of 50 years, singer Gracinha Leporace. The concert also spotlights Marcos Dos Santos, aka “Gibi,” whose innovative percussion-playing can also be heard on the “Angry Birds” video game and “Rio” animated film soundtracks (part of the latter written by Mendes), and here through some half-dozen native instruments.

“While the Argentine tango is very sad and the Portuguese fado is very sad, Brazilian music is always happy,” Mendes says. “It’s the sunny nature of the people. They dance out on the streets.”

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.