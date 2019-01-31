TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Shaggy to host Grammy pre-telecast event

The afternoon show is where the bulk of the awards are handed out.

Shaggy performs during a concert in Budapest, Hungary

Shaggy performs during a concert in Budapest, Hungary on Nov. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Zoltan Balogh

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Valley Stream’s Shaggy will host this year’s Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, the pre-telecast event where the bulk of the awards are handed out.

By enlisting Shaggy, who is nominated this year for best reggae album for his “44/876” collaboration with Sting, The Grammys will be led by artists with Long Island ties from start to finish. Alicia Keys, who sold her Muttontown home a few years ago but maintains The Oven recording studios in Glen Cove, will host the prime-time Grammy Awards televised on CBS on Feb. 10.

During Shaggy’s ceremony, nominees Sofi Tukker, Nigerian Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti, Malian singer-songwriter Fatoumata Diawara are set to perform. Ángela Aguilar, Aida Cuevas and Natalia Lafourcade are also set for a special performance of the Mexican classic "La Llorona.”

Questlove, Jimmy Jam and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale are set to present awards.

The three-hour ceremony will stream on grammy.com starting at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

