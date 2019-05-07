3 songs to stream this week: Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, Sting

So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Shawn Mendes picks up the tempo on his new single “If I Can’t Have You” (Island), making the most of his fluttering falsetto to punctuate the catchy chorus. Co-written by Mendes, Oceanside native Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger and Nate Mercreau, “If I Can’t Have You” seemingly moves on two tracks, speeding through the verses before slowing to a crawl at the end of each chorus. The light-hearted combo seems destined to be one of the songs of the summer.

Stormzy’s new single “Vossi Bop” (#Merky) is one of the U.K.’s grime scene’s catchiest singles yet. Maybe that’s how Stormzy landed Idris Elba for a cameo in the video and beat Taylor Swift to the top of the British pop charts. “Vossi Bop,” named after a viral dance move, brings a clever sense of humor and upbeat feel back to grime to create an immediate anthem to put on repeat.

As part of his “My Songs” project, where he reimagines songs from his catalog, Sting takes on his single “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” (A&M) by seemingly crossing it with the disco-funk of Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky.” It’s a sax-iriffic upgrade.