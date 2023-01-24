Sheryl Lee Ralph to sing 'Lift Every Voice' before Super Bowl 

Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, the Uniondale High School graduate who won an Emmy last year for her role on "Abbott Elementary," will perform the Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," prior to this year's Super Bowl.The game will take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform "America the Beautiful." The performances will take place before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Rihanna.

Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language. Colin Denny will sign "America the Beautiful" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be signed by Justina Miles. The Navy will conduct a flyover passing the State Farm Stadium to commemorate 50 years of women flying in the service.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a fourth year.

Ralph, who grew up in Hempstead, won an Emmy Award as a first-time nominee at the age of 66 last year. She has spent decades in the business with multiple iconic roles from "Dreamgirls" on Broadway in the 1980s to the stepmother of the title character on the 1990s sitcom "Moesha."

Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner, is considered one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. He took home three Grammys last year and was honored with a Country Music Association Award for male vocalist of the year in 2021.

Babyface, who won 12 Grammys, has garnered multiple hits throughout his lauded career including "Whip Appeal," "When Can I See You" and "Give U My Heart" with Toni Braxton. He's the co-founder of LaFace Records and collaborated with a number of big names including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai and Patti LaBelle.