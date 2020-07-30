Beatles, Allman tribute bands set for LI drive-in series
The drive-in craze has expanded to the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center in East Hills, which is launching its own series in August with a movie and two concerts. The 1989 film “Field of Dreams” will play on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m., while The Allmost Brothers Band pays tribute to the Allman Brothers Band on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. and Penny Lane takes on The Beatles' catalog Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.
“We play songs from the Cavern Club [1962] to the rooftop concert [1969],” says James DiNapoli of Merrick, who portrays the George Harrison role in Penny Lane. “There’s rarely a song that doesn’t have people singing with us, with the ‘na-na-na-na’s’ of ‘Hey Jude’ always standing out.”
Tickets ($30 per show, $50 for two events or $75 for all three) are per car (up to eight people per vehicle) and can be purchased at sjjcc.org/drivein. Preregistration is required, as each ticket includes registration for one vehicle and snacks.
