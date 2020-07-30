TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
86° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Beatles, Allman tribute bands set for LI drive-in series

Penny Lane will pay tribute to The Beatles

Penny Lane will pay tribute to The Beatles on Aug. 22 as part of the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center's drive-in concert series in East Hills. Credit: James DiNapoli Sr.

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

The drive-in craze has expanded to the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center in East Hills, which is launching its own series in August with a movie and two concerts. The 1989 film “Field of Dreams” will play on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m., while The Allmost Brothers Band pays tribute to the Allman Brothers Band on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. and Penny Lane takes on The Beatles' catalog Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

“We play songs from the Cavern Club [1962] to the rooftop concert [1969],” says James DiNapoli of Merrick, who portrays the George Harrison role in Penny Lane. “There’s rarely a song that doesn’t have people singing with us, with the ‘na-na-na-na’s’ of ‘Hey Jude’ always standing out.” 

Tickets ($30 per show, $50 for two events or $75 for all three) are per car (up to eight people per vehicle) and can be purchased at sjjcc.org/drivein. Preregistration is required, as each ticket includes registration for one vehicle and snacks.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

Olivia de Havilland with her Oscar for "The TCM to salute Olivia de Havilland on Aug. 23
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer star in Food Amy Schumer's cooking show earns Emmy nod
Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray have murder on TCM shines again with Summer Under the Stars
Filmmaker Ken Burns says he has eight new Burns outlines 8 projects; PBS launches documentary service
Emmy-nominated Hugh Jackman stars as former Roslyn schools 'Bad Education' grabs 2 Emmy nods; 'Watchmen' leads all nominees
WarnerMedia and an outside firm will speak to Report: 'Ellen' show under internal investigation
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search