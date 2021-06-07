The Grammy Award-winning Irish singer performing as Sinéad O'Connor appears to be retiring from the music industry at age 54.

"This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business," reads a June 4 tweet at an unverified account under the name Magda Davitt, which O'Connor had adopted in 2017. The account header also lists the names Sinéad O'Connor and Shuhada Sadaqat, the latter of which O'Connor had taken upon converting to Islam from Catholicism in 2018. There is a separate, verified Twitter account under her birth name, which she uses for professional announcements and which says nothing about retirement.

"I've gotten older and I'm tired ... having truly given my all," reads the post in the unverified account. "NVDA in 2022 will be my last release," it says, referring to "No Veteran Dies Alone," O'Connor's upcoming seven-track album. "And there'll be no more touring or promo."

O'Connor's current concert schedule includes an announced July 31 show at the All Together Now festival in Portlaw, Ireland, and several dates next year, including at City Winery New York, in Manhattan, on April 14, 15 and 17. Her final listed performance is July 24, 2022, at Ireland's Galway International Arts Festival.

"Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement," the post attributed to O'Connor continues. "I guess the book" — the singer's recently published memoir, "Rememberings" — "made me realise I'm my own boss. I didn't wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I'd had a few whiskeys," the post adds, with a smiling emoticon.

O'Connor earned eight Grammy Award nominations from 1988 to 1995, winning for Best Alternative Music Performance in 1990 for her second album, "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got." Her cover of Prince's song "Nothing Compares 2 U" went platinum. But she engendered controversy for a "Saturday Night Live" performance in 1992 in which she tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II and called the Catholic Church "the real enemy."

She has spoken candidly of an abusive childhood, family estrangement, suicide attempts and mental-health issues, saying as early as 1994 that she was then undergoing treatment at a London psychiatric hospital.