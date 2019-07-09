Slayer sets Madison Square Garden 'final tour' show
Slayer will launch the seventh leg of “The Final Campaign,” what the thrash metal pioneers say is their last tour, in November, including a stop at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 9.
The band began its final world tour in 2018, a journey that will span 18 months and 30 countries before it wraps up at The Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 30. Singer-bassist Tom Araya told Loudwire that “it’s time to collect my pension,” adding that, “It just gets harder and harder to come back out on the road.”
Slayer’s last hurrah will, naturally, be a loud one, including openers Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, as the Grammy-winning, “Reign in Blood” rockers roll through more than three decades of material, including their work with Long Beach native Rick Rubin, who produced three of their albums and executive produced several more. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster, with VIP packages available through slayer.net.
