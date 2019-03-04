TODAY'S PAPER
Smashing Pumpkins to play Jones Beach this summer

Billy Corgan's reunited band will share the bill with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs at the 2018 KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Dec. 8, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. Photo Credit: AP/Invision/Amy Harris

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Smashing Pumpkins will team up with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for a summer tour that includes a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 9.

The “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” rockers — led by Billy Corgan, who reunited with guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin last year for a new album and their first tour together in nearly two decades — will kick off the tour Aug. 8 in Camden, New Jersey, and run through the end of August.

Gallagher, who, along with the Pumpkins, ruled rock radio in the ‘90s with his band Oasis, will co-headline the tour with his new band High Flying Birds, whose “Who Built the Moon?” album became Gallagher’s 10th straight No. 1 album in his native United Kingdom.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

