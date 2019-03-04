Smashing Pumpkins to play Jones Beach this summer

Smashing Pumpkins will team up with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for a summer tour that includes a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 9.

The “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” rockers — led by Billy Corgan, who reunited with guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin last year for a new album and their first tour together in nearly two decades — will kick off the tour Aug. 8 in Camden, New Jersey, and run through the end of August.

Gallagher, who, along with the Pumpkins, ruled rock radio in the ‘90s with his band Oasis, will co-headline the tour with his new band High Flying Birds, whose “Who Built the Moon?” album became Gallagher’s 10th straight No. 1 album in his native United Kingdom.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.