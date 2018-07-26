TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
80° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Social House's 'Magic in the Hamptons' is climbing the charts

The L.A.-based duo recently shot  a still-unreleased video in the Hamptons with special guest rapper Lil Yachty.

The cover of Social House's debut single, "Magic

The cover of Social House's debut single, "Magic in The Hamptons," on SB Projects/Interscope Records. Photo Credit: SB Projects/Interscope Records

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Print

Social House’s debut single, “Magic in The Hamptons” (SB Projects/Interscope), is climbing the charts thanks to its breezy laid-back, hip-hop vibe and a guest appearance from rapper Lil Yachty.

But don’t expect any deep insights about the subtleties of life off 27A beyond “Handshakes in The Hamptons and getting drunk in the mansions” from the Los Angeles-based duo from Pittsburgh.

" 'Magic In the Hamptons' is about real love that can stand the test of time and make you feel young again," Social House’s "Mikey" Foster recently told The Prelude Press.

“It’s about puppy love, the honeymoon phase in a relationship that never dies,” added the group’s Charles "Scootie" Anderson.

Maybe they picked up some info when they recently shot the still-unreleased video for the song in The Hamptons with Yachty. After all, the song from the Scooter Braun discoveries recently started getting airplay on Z100 and hit Spotify’s Viral 50 chart in the United States.

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
David Milch, left, creator of the HBO series HBO's 'Deadwood' series to get new life as TV movie
David Milch, left, creator of the HBO series HBO's 'Deadwood' series to get new life as TV movie
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs at a gun-control rally in Miranda to produce miniseries on Fosse
Roseanne Barr is seen in January. ABC canceled Barr to appear on TV for first time since firing
Amy Poehler returns to TV on "Making It." Five things you need to know about Amy Poehler