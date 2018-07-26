Social House’s debut single, “Magic in The Hamptons” (SB Projects/Interscope), is climbing the charts thanks to its breezy laid-back, hip-hop vibe and a guest appearance from rapper Lil Yachty.

But don’t expect any deep insights about the subtleties of life off 27A beyond “Handshakes in The Hamptons and getting drunk in the mansions” from the Los Angeles-based duo from Pittsburgh.

" 'Magic In the Hamptons' is about real love that can stand the test of time and make you feel young again," Social House’s "Mikey" Foster recently told The Prelude Press.

“It’s about puppy love, the honeymoon phase in a relationship that never dies,” added the group’s Charles "Scootie" Anderson.

Maybe they picked up some info when they recently shot the still-unreleased video for the song in The Hamptons with Yachty. After all, the song from the Scooter Braun discoveries recently started getting airplay on Z100 and hit Spotify’s Viral 50 chart in the United States.