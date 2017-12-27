TODAY'S PAPER
Solange reveals she’s battling a nervous-system disorder

Beyoncé’s sister says she has been receiving treatment for more than five months.

Solange accepts an award at the Billboard Women

Solange accepts an award at the Billboard Women in Music 2017 in Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 30, 2107. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Solange revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder and would have to withdraw from a scheduled concert in South Africa on New Year’s Eve.

The “Cranes in the Sky” singer said that she has been receiving treatment for more than five months for the disorder affecting her autonomic nervous system, which regulates heart rate, blood pressure, digestion and body temperature.

“Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all,” Solange wrote, adding that the diagnosis is complicated. “I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after.”

The 31-year-old was scheduled to close out the AfroPunk Fest in Johannesburg on Sunday, the South African version of the Brooklyn-based festival that she headlined and curated in August.

“I can’t thank AfroPunk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows,” she wrote. “As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018.”

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

