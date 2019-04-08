TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Morning
SEARCH
52° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Solange is no longer performing at Coachella

Solange Knowles attends the Black Girls Rock! Awards

Solange Knowles attends the Black Girls Rock! Awards at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 5, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
Print

Solange is no longer performing at Coachella.

The festival's official Twitter account posted the news Sunday, writing: "Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival."

The announcement comes a week before the two-weekend festival in Southern California is set to begin. Performers at the popular event, from Friday to Sunday and from April 19 to April 21, include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae.

Last year, Solange's big sister Beyoncé headlined Coachella, giving a historic performance.

Other performers this year include 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo and Weezer.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Beyoncé sits at court side during the second Netflix teases upcoming Beyoncé special, 'Homecoming'
Leslie Jones as Dr. DeMarsha and host Kit 'SNL' takes on Biden, Brexit and 'Game of Thrones'
Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse, Michelle Williams as 'Fosse/Verdon': Disappointing look at show-biz legends
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on the Kathie Lee Gifford wraps up 11 years with NBC's 'Today' show
Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the Recent notable deaths
British actress Maisie Williams (R) and British actress Photos: 'Game of Thrones' final season premiere in NYC