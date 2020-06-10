Spotlight brings live music back to Huntington

Finding live music these days is a rarity in the COVID-19 pandemic, however Spotlight in Huntington is plugging back in. The art bar, which is next to and owned by the Paramount, revamps its mission by offering a new gourmet burger menu with craft cocktails and live music at a dozen outdoor tables daily from 4-8 p.m.

“It’s been a rough couple of months,” says manager James Visalli. “Everybody is ready to get back outside and be part of the world again.”

As Phase 2 rolls out this week, singer/songwriter Brian Ripps of Rockville Centre will perform a mix of covers and originals to kick things off on Wednesday, June 10.

“My life’s work is live performance therefore to have been away from the stage for so long has been hard,” says Ripps who has opened for Trace Adkins, Rob Thomas and REO Speedwagon at the Paramount. “I want to add to the ambiance of the village reopening.”

Ripps, who recently released, “Live @ Rockwood Music Hall,” will pull out some hits from Steve Winwood, Soundgarden, Phish, the Grateful Dead, Spice Girls and Lady Gaga plus a few of his own songs like “Verge of Breaking,” “Hangin’ On” and “Give It a Rest.”

Friday, June 12 features the musical stylings of Chelsea Takami of Amityville who will deliver a three-hour set of her acoustic soulful indie pop.

“It’s my first gig after the quarantine,” says Takami, who opened for Chris Isaak at the Paramount last year. “I’ll be performing upbeat stuff because I’m happy to be playing again.”

Her set list will consist of ‘90s covers from Alanis Morissette, Jewel and Third Eye Blind plus her own music (“Rolla Coas,” “Romeo,” “Phoenix”).

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alternative rock trio MJT will take over on Saturday, June 13 playing some new originals like “Here We Go,” “Someday in the Rain” and “Seems to Me” plus a blend of familiar tunes from The Beatles, Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

“This has been the longest time we haven’t played live in almost 13 years. We cannot wait,” says singer/guitarist David Godfrey of Central Islip. “This is exciting for us and hopefully that will carry over to the people watching.”

For more information, call 631-637-1225 or visit spotlightny.com.