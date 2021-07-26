Summer is still in full swing, but autumn is already in the air at Staller Center for the Arts. The Stony Brook University theater has announced its fall lineup of shows, which will include headliners such as Chris Botti, Alan Cumming and Wayne Brady.

Trumpet master Botti will kick off the season Sept. 25, with a night of jazz and pop favorites. The Emerson Strong Quartet, the quartet in residence at Stony Brook, take the stage on Oct. 14, followed by Broadway veterans Cumming (Oct. 23) and Brady (Oct. 30). Other shows on the lineup include "IPZ — Carnival of Animals" (Nov. 7), "Starry Nights — Fall" (Nov. 11), R&B singer-pianist Shelea (Nov. 13), dance troupe BalletX (Nov. 20) and country music singer Stephanie Quayle (Dec. 11).

In addition, Staller Center announced that its annual gala will take place March 12 with pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos and renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma as guest performers.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Wednesday; to purchase call 631-632-2787 or visit stallercenter.com.