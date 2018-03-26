TODAY'S PAPER
Steely Dan sets Beacon Theatre residency

Donald Fagen of Steely Dan performs in London

Donald Fagen of Steely Dan performs in London on Oct. 29, 2017; the band will play nine shows at the Beacon in Manhattan in October. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Brian Rasic

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Steely Dan will return to the Beacon Theatre in October for its first residency there since the death of co-founder Walter Becker last year.

The band will play nine nights at the Beacon between Oct. 17 and 30, tackling a different Steely Dan album each night, as well as co-founder Donald Fagen’s solo album “The Nightfly” on Oct. 20. There will also be an audience request night on Oct. 21 and a greatest hits night on Oct. 30.

Fagen told Rolling Stone that he wanted to change the band’s name after Becker’s death, but promoters have asked him not to. “I would actually prefer to call it Donald Fagen and the Steely Dan Band or something like that,” he said. “That’s an ongoing debate. To me, Steely Dan was just me and Walter, really – it was like a concept we had together.”

Tickets are $60.50-$300 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

