Steely Dan, Steve Winwood to share Jones Beach bill this summer

The venerable jazz-rock fusion group Steely Dan will play its first Long Island concert in years with a July 5 show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. Steve Winwood opens.

General-public tickets go on sale Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Now fronted solely by Donald Fagan following the 2017 death of longtime collaborator Walter Becker, Steely Dan was formed nearly five decades ago and inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. The band, which played what was then Westbury Music Fair and the original Nassau Coliseum in 1973, was largely conceived as an in-studio project and did not tour from 1975 to 1992. Its last known Long Island show was in September 2014 at the Paramount Theater in Huntington.

English singer-songwriter and keyboardiste Winwood became legendary as a teenager with the Spencer Davis Group ("Gimme Some Lovin' "), Traffic — with whom he was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2004 — and, alongside bandmates Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker, the seminal supergroup Blind Faith. His trio of concerts with Clapton at Madison Square Garden in February 2008 formed the basis of a live album the following year.

Winwood previously played the Wantagh venue in 2017 as part of the Laid Back Festival. He also played The Space at Westbury Theater that year and in 2015.

