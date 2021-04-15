TODAY'S PAPER
Steely Dan/Steve Winwood Jones Beach show moved to 2022

Steely Dan, featuring keyboardist Donald Fagen, and Steve

Steely Dan, featuring keyboardist Donald Fagen, and Steve Winwood will now play a joint Jones Beach show in June 2022. Credit: Getty Images / Santiago Felipe

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Instead of reelin’ in the years, Steely Dan is watching the years roll by as the band has moved its summer amphitheater tour with Steve Winwood to 2022.

Singer/keyboardist Donald Fagen and company were supposed to play Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 11, which had been rescheduled from July 5, 2020. But now they will perform on June 29, 2022, due to the pandemic.

The show, dubbed "Earth After Hours," will feature a cavalcade of Steely Dan classics ("Rikki Don’t Lose That Number," "Dirty Work," "Do It Again") and Winwood hits ("Gimme Some Lovin’," "Back in the High Life Again," "Higher Love"). Attendees will also get to see Fagen and Winwood jamming onstage together.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this show and available seats are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date must go to their point of purchase for refund information.

