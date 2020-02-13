TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
41° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Steve Miler Band coming to Jones Beach in August

Steve Miller and his band will perform at

Steve Miller and his band will perform at Jones Beach on Aug. 8. Credit: Getty Images for Little Kids Rock/Mike Coppola

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Some people call him the space cowboy, some call him the gangster of love, but you can call Steve Miller the latest act announced to play Jones Beach this summer.

The Steve Miller Band ("The Joker," "Fly Like an Eagle"), along with country star Marty Stuart & The Fabulous Superlatives and comedian and country musician Gary Mule Deer, bring their "Americana Tour" to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 8.

Additionally, this is one of two dates on the 40-venue tour that also includes Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson and blues star Taj Mahal. Ticket availability is yet to be announced.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

TCM will show 11 movies starring Kirk Douglas TCM plans 25-hour tribute to Kirk Douglas
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in Starz's "Outlander." 'Outlander': Back on track in season 5
Dee Snider, left, would like to see AC/DC LI's Dee Snider petitions for AC/DC to play Super Bowl halftime
Tommy Sheehan, winner of 'Survivor' season 39, teaches Catching up with LI 'Survivor' winner Tommy Sheehan
Gayle King speaks during the 62nd Grammy Awards CBS News: Threats against Gayle King reprehensible
(At left) actors Ross Martin and Robert Conrad Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search