Steve Miler Band coming to Jones Beach in August

Some people call him the space cowboy, some call him the gangster of love, but you can call Steve Miller the latest act announced to play Jones Beach this summer.

The Steve Miller Band ("The Joker," "Fly Like an Eagle"), along with country star Marty Stuart & The Fabulous Superlatives and comedian and country musician Gary Mule Deer, bring their "Americana Tour" to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 8.

Additionally, this is one of two dates on the 40-venue tour that also includes Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson and blues star Taj Mahal. Ticket availability is yet to be announced.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.