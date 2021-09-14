LI's Steve Vai brings his guitar wizardry to The Paramount in 2022

Long Island’s own guitar hero Steve Vai will return to his roots when he brings his "Inviolate World Tour" to The Paramount in Huntington on Feb. 25, 2022.

The Carle Place native hasn’t played Long Island since his Glen Cove guitar clinic in July 2019. This time out he will be backed by guitarist/keyboardist Dave Weiner, bassist Philip Bynoe and drummer Jeremy Colson.

"A performer thrives on performing. It’s been my life for the past 49 years, with the exception of the last two years, so we are chomping at the bit to get out there and play for people," says Vai, 61. "A music concert has the ability to dissolve the many challenges we face, and celebrate one of the good things in life: live music."

Tickets ($34.50-$79.50) go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. A venue presale will run Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. using the code: PULSE.

Meanwhile, Brooks & Dunn had to reschedule its Sept. 10 gig at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater due to the aftermath of Northeast storms. The country duo, currently on its "Reboot Tour," will now headline the amphitheater on June 23, 2022. All tickets for the Sept. 10 show will be honored and seats are still available at livenation.com.