LI's Steve Vai reschedules his Paramount concert

Steve Vai has moved his February show at

Steve Vai has moved his February show at The Paramount to October, citing the current pandemic surge. Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Guitarist Steve Vai, who grew up in Carle Place, has postponed his homecoming. The axeman was originally scheduled to headline The Paramount in Huntington on Feb. 25 but due to the pandemic he has moved the show to Oct. 30.

"I’m gutted that we have to move this tour, but I also know it’s in the best interests for us and the fans that we do," said Vai, 61, in a statement.

However, Vai is still moving full steam ahead with the release of "Inviolate," his first studio album in over five years, on Jan. 28. Two songs, "Little Pretty" and "Zeus in Chains," have been released in advance from the record.

Vai hasn’t performed a Long Island gig since he held a guitar clinic in Glen Cove during the summer of 2019.

Original tickets are automatically valid for the Oct. 30 show. For ticket inquires, contact your point of purchase.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

