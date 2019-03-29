Stevie Nicks became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice on Friday night at Barclays Center, opening the show with a masterful set filled with surprises.

Nicks, proudly wearing the shawl she wore in the original “Stand Back” video in 1982, delivered that hit, followed by the ballad “Leather and Lace” with surprise guest Don Henley and her breakthrough hit “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with Harry Styles, who inducted her. She closed her set with a stunning, eight-minute version of “Edge of Seventeen,” with guitarist Mike Campbell offering great solos.

Nicks recognized that she was the first woman to be inducted two times — Friday night as a solo artist and in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac — but she is determined that she won’t be the last.

“The times are different,” she told female artists. “I’m going to give you all the directions and I’m going to do enough interviews to tell you what to do.”

Janet Jackson, who was also honored, along with five British bands — The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies — asked the Rock Hall, “In 2020, please induct more women.”

Styles’ induction focused on Nicks’ personally, as well as on her unique career. “You can’t take your eyes off of her,” he said. “She’s the magical gypsy godmother who occupies the in-between. ... She is so much more than a role model. She is a beacon to all of us.”

Janelle Monae, who inducted Jackson, focused on her influence as a role model. “It was so refreshing to see someone who looked like me and millions of little black girls around the world,” Monae said. “She was a different kind of star.”

Jackson revealed that when she was growing up, she didn’t want to be a performer. She wanted to be a lawyer. The idea to become a singer came from her father and from seeing the success of her brothers, the Jackson 5.

“I witnessed along with the rest of the world, my brothers’ impact on culture,” Jackson said. “As the youngest in the family, I was determined to make it on my own. I wanted to stand on my own two feet. Never in a million years did I expect to follow in their footsteps. Tonight, your baby sister has made it.”

Rock’s biggest night also had several Long Island moments.

The Shangri-Las’ “Leader of the Pack,” which was written and produced by the late George “Shadow” Morton, who was raised in Hicksville and lived in Dix Hills for many years, was one of six singles also recognized by the Rock Hall this year. In his acceptance speech, The Zombies’ Rod Argent offered a shout-out to Hicksville’s The Lemon Twigs for carrying on the band’s legacy.

And Duran Duran’s Simon LeBon and John Taylor, who inducted Roxy Music, even gave influential Long Island radio station WLIR a shout-out, with Taylor saying he was thrilled when the band was able to introduce its young fans to Roxy Music, “when radio stations like WLIR would play both our songs back to back.”

Roxy Music reunited singer Bryan Ferry with the band’s original members Andy Mackay and Phil Manzanera for the dramatic “In Every Dream Home a Heartache” and “Out of the Blue,” which showed exactly how they helped spawn the British new wave and the New Romantic movement, before closing out with a bit of WLIR favorites, “Love Is the Drug,” “More Than This,” and “Avalon.”

The Cure, another British new wave pioneer, delivered an eclectic set to celebrate its induction, from the ferocious “Shake Dog Shake” to the gorgeous “Lovesong.”

“This is such a surprise,” The Cure’s Robert Smith said following Trent Reznor’s induction speech. “It was such a lovely induction speech. It means to a huge amount to hear this from someone who’s such a great artist in his own right.”