Guitarist Andy Aledort, 63, of Sea Cliff and his band the Groove Kings will hold a special tribute to late guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan at the Warehouse in Amityville Sunday at 5 p.m.

The band, consisting of keyboardist Mike DiMeo, bassist Roy DeJesus and drummer Sam Bryant, will be playing two full sets of SRV and Double Trouble’s hits, like “Pride & Joy,” “Couldn’t Stand the Weather,” “Crossfire,” “Tightrope” and “Cold Shot.”

Aledort, who is also an associate editor at Guitar World magazine, was a longtime friend of Vaughan and wrote liner notes on all the artist's posthumous releases on Sony Legacy. In August, St. Martin’s Press will publish Aledort's new book, “Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan,” which he co-wrote with Alan Paul.

Tickets for the 21-and-over show are $10-$20 and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. For more information, call 631-238-1820.