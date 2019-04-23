TODAY'S PAPER
Sea Cliff guitarist pays tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan

Guitarist Andy Aledort has a book on the

Guitarist Andy Aledort has a book on the late musician Stevie Ray Vaughan coming out in August. Photo Credit: Andy Aledort

By David J. Criblez
Guitarist Andy Aledort, 63, of Sea Cliff and his band the Groove Kings will hold a special tribute to late guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan at the Warehouse in Amityville Sunday at 5 p.m.

The band, consisting of keyboardist Mike DiMeo, bassist Roy DeJesus and drummer Sam Bryant, will be playing two full sets of SRV and Double Trouble’s hits, like “Pride & Joy,” “Couldn’t Stand the Weather,” “Crossfire,” “Tightrope” and “Cold Shot.”

Aledort, who is also an associate editor at Guitar World magazine, was a longtime friend of Vaughan and wrote liner notes on all the artist's posthumous releases on Sony Legacy. In August, St. Martin’s Press will publish Aledort's new book, “Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan,” which he co-wrote with Alan Paul.

Tickets for the 21-and-over show are $10-$20 and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. For more information, call 631-238-1820.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

