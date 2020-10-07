TODAY'S PAPER
Stone Temple Pilots to perform 'Purple' album online

Robert DeLeo, from left, Jeff Gutt, and Dean

Robert DeLeo, from left, Jeff Gutt, and Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots will perform the band's second album, "Purple," online on Oct. 16. Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM / Neilson Barnard

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The hard-rock band Stone Temple Pilots will perform its multiplatinum 1994 album, "Purple," in its entirely in a livestream concert Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10, and a ticket and T-shirt bundle is $35 at StoneTemplePilots.com. The show will be available to all ticket purchasers for 48 hours after the initial broadcast.

The band, which won a Grammy Award for its debut album, "Core" (1992), saw sophomore effort "Purple" debut at no. 1 on the Billboard album chart and go on to sell 6 million copies.

Co-founder and former frontman Scott Weiland — who was fired by the band in 2013 — died of an accidental drug overdose in 2015. The surviving members of the quartet have carried on with successors, including the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington and "The X Factor" competitor Jeff Gutt.

