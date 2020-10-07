The hard-rock band Stone Temple Pilots will perform its multiplatinum 1994 album, "Purple," in its entirely in a livestream concert Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10, and a ticket and T-shirt bundle is $35 at StoneTemplePilots.com. The show will be available to all ticket purchasers for 48 hours after the initial broadcast.

The band, which won a Grammy Award for its debut album, "Core" (1992), saw sophomore effort "Purple" debut at no. 1 on the Billboard album chart and go on to sell 6 million copies.

Co-founder and former frontman Scott Weiland — who was fired by the band in 2013 — died of an accidental drug overdose in 2015. The surviving members of the quartet have carried on with successors, including the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington and "The X Factor" competitor Jeff Gutt.

