EntertainmentMusic

'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo to perform at LI club

The 15-year-old actor shares lead vocals in a six-piece band with his sister, Sabrina.

Gaten Matarazzo of "Stranger Things" will perform with

Gaten Matarazzo of "Stranger Things" will perform with his band at Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville on Nov. 10. Photo Credit: Getty Images for CNN/Michael Loccisano

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things,” is coming to Long Island. And he’s bringing his friends with him.

No, not Eleven, Mike, Will and Lucas.   

Matarazzo, 15, will perform with his band, “Work in Progress,” at Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville on Nov. 10.  Matarazzo, a New Jersey native, made the announcement in a video he posted on Instagram for his 8.8 million followers.

“We have a gig at the Revolution music hall in Amityville, New York,” Matarazzo said in the video.  “So please, get your tickets. We would appreciate it.  It’s going to be fun.” 

Matarazzo, a former Broadway performer who starred in Les Miserables, shares lead vocals in the six-piece band with his sister, Sabrina. Their younger brother, Carmen, plays drums. The band, which formed in New Jersey in 2017, covers a wide range of songs and genres, from the Rolling Stones to the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Paramore.    

Tickets are on sale at revolutionliny.com, with prices ranging from $18 to a VIP meet and greet that will cost $99.   

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

