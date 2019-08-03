TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Stray Cats reunite to 'Rock This Town,' back home on LI

Singer and guitarist Brian Setzer, left, and drummer

Singer and guitarist Brian Setzer, left, and drummer Slim Jim Phantom, of the Stray Cats, perform during the 31st Eurockeennes rock music festival in Belfort, eastern France, on July 7. The band were back home on LI for a concert in Amityville Friday night. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/SEBASTIEN BOZON

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

The reunited Stray Cats launched their 40th anniversary tour back home on Long Island Friday night with a private show for SiriusXM contest winners at the tiny Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville.

Singer-guitarist Brian Setzer said it was the same bar they wanted to play when the Massapequa natives were starting out as a rockabilly band, arriving at the audition at what was then the Past Times Pub in a ’57 Chevy with Lee Rocker’s trademark stand-up bass in the backseat.

“We didn’t pass the audition,” Setzer told the crowd packed into the sweaty club and those listening to the show broadcast on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country, First Wave and Little Steven’s Underground Garage channels. “It’s OK because we’re here now.”

“We got better,” added Rocker.

That was certainly clear from the band’s impressive 90-minute show, which spanned the Long Island Music Hall of Famers' entire career, from “Runaway Boys” to songs from its new album “40” released in May, including the current single “Cat Fight (Over a Dog Like Me).”

Though it’s the trio’s first major American tour in 10 years, Setzer, Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom have played together at the occasional festival and never stopped performing in their solo projects.

All three are now virtuosos on their instruments, with Rocker and Phantom weaving together intricate rhythms while Setzer delivers wild guitar solos. And Setzer’s rockabilly croon has only deepened and improved with age, as he showed on their breakout hit “Stray Cat Strut” and a gorgeous version of “I Won’t Stand in Your Way.”

The simplicity of their setup makes what they do with songs like “Rock This Town,” which becomes an epic anthem live with solos from Setzer and Rocker, all the more stunning.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Rockabilly music may not be for everyone,” Setzer said. “But if you like it, we’re the best at it.”

The band’s new songs certainly support that, whether it’s the country-tinged “Mean Pickin’ Mama” or the upbeat “When Nothing’s Going Right,” where Rocker handles the vocals.

“Did we pass the audition?” Setzer asked the crowd, who roared in response.

“We’ll be here every Friday,” he joked, though the band does play The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Rachael Ray is headed to Port Washington for Rachael Ray coming to Port Washington in October
Ed Henry, Fox News chief national correspondent, attends LI's Ed Henry discusses donating liver to sister
Colorized 'I Love Lucy' headed to LI theaters
A.J. Calloway attends the 2017 Glamour Women of Host A.J. Calloway exiting 'Extra' after allegations
Hannah Brown of "The Bachelorette" was a guest Hannah Brown's 'Bachelorette' experience made her stronger
Season 3 follows the ladies of "GLOW" as What's new on the streaming services in August
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search