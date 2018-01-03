The Stray Cats will reunite for their first American show in 10 years at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on April 21 at The Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas.

Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom have all played the festival before with their current bands, but never as the Stray Cats, who formed in Massapequa in 1979. After relocating to England, where the rockabilly scene was far stronger, the band launched a string of hits such as “Rock This Town” and “(She’s) Sexy + 17” in the ’80s.

“We’re bringing it back again!” the band tweeted, as the Long Island Music Hall of Famers announced the concert, which will also include performances from Jerry Lee Lewis and Duane Eddy.

No word on whether the Stray Cats plan any further shows after the Las Vegas festival. Though they haven’t recorded an album together since 1993’s “Original Cool,” they have reunited occasionally for tours, usually in Europe.