To stream or not to stream? That is the question this summer as national acts are off the road and tours are put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many of your favorite artists are still providing live virtual content to keep their fans busy. Here are 11 acts that have joined the stream team:

METALLICA

These metal gods like to stay connected with their dedicated fans who are always hungry for more content. Every week since quarantine began, the band has pulled out a concert from their vaults to air on YouTube for “Metallica Mondays” at 8 p.m. If you miss the live showing, the concert remains available on demand for a week. The band accepts donations for its All Within My Hands non-profit charitable organization, which has partnered with Feeding America and Direct Relief to help address food insecurities and medical supply shortages during the COVID-19 crisis.

INFO Free, youtube.com/metallica

MELISSA ETHERIDGE

This singer/songwriter built her own live streaming platform and keeps a full weekly schedule with 5 shows a week all starting at 6 p.m. each day. On Tuesday Etheridge plays covers, Wednesday is a talk show with her wife Linda Wallem, Thursday she calls “Mama’s Choice” where she picks the tunes, Friday is “Friday Night Videos” where she talks about her videos and Saturday is a full Etheridge concert.

INFO $10 concerts, $5 talk shows, monthly subscription $50, etheridgetv.com

STEVEN PAGE

Every Saturday night at 6:30 p.m., the former lead singer of the Barenaked Ladies performs an all-request show in his basement as part of his “Live From Home” series on Zoom. Every show has sold out so don’t be late to the party.

INFO $8, stevenpage.com

JIMMY BUFFETT

Each summer the Margaritaville man performs his annual concert at Jones Beach. Due to COVID-19, the tropical tailgate has been postponed. But, don’t fret Parrotheads! Buffett has set up a Cabin Fever Virtual Tour where he streams a classic show to keep the sun shining and the drinks flowing. Fins up!

INFO Free, margaritaville.tv/live

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Dave Matthews may not be out playing drive-in concerts but he has launched a virtual “Drive-In Concert Series” every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Each week catch a DMB concert from the past and make a donation to Spotify’s COVID-19 Music Relief Project.

INFO Free, davematthewsband.com/drivein

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD

As a way to support his new album, “Work Hard & Be Nice,” Franti is coming to his fans virtually. His “Stay at Home Concert World Tour” is happening on July 18 and August 15, both at 9 p.m. The first 500 fans get into a backstage Zoom party where they can interact with Franti. There are even packages with tour merchandise.

INFO $22, michaelfranti.manheadmerch.com/pages/live-stream-schedule

BOB WEIR

The legendary frontman of the Grateful Dead/Dead & Company pulls out past performances of Bob Weir and Wolf Bros featuring bassist Don Was and drummer Jay Lane on “Weir Wednesdays” at 8 p.m. Donations are requested for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

INFO Free, facebook.com/BobbyWeirhttp://facebook.com/BobbyWeir, nugs.tv

NORAH JONES

Although she just dropped a new album, “Pick Me Up Off the Floor,” Jones has been casually going on Facebook Live, sitting at her piano and taking requests for weekly impromptu no-frills concerts.

INFO Free, facebook.com/norahjones

RADIOHEAD

Like everything they do, Radiohead is on the cutting edge. The English alternative rock band from the ‘90s has launched the Radiohead Public Library giving fans full access to live concerts as well as videos, artwork and assorted ephemera.

INFO Free, radiohead.com/library#amsp

GARTH BROOKS

Armed with his warmth and regular-guy charm, Brooks answers questions, addresses issues and performs requests on his weekly Facebook Live program, “Inside Studio G - A Monday Night Conversation.”

INFO Free, facebook.com/GarthBrooks

NEIL YOUNG

This Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has been regularly posting live acoustic performances from his ranch called “Fireside Sessions.” He’ll play some of his classics as well as songs off his new critically-acclaimed new album, “Homegrown.”

INFO Free (must subscribe for $1.99 per month or $19.99 a year for full access to the archives), neilyoungarchives.com/movie-night