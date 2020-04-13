Country star Sturgill Simpson tests positive for coronavirus

Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, he posted an Instagram photo of himself on a hospital gurney wearing a medical mask, taken March 13 "when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels." After an hour there being told he did not fit the criteria for COVID-19 testing, the 41-year-old Sturgill and his wife were checked April 6 at "a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot."

Four days later, "after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19. My wife … tested negative."

Saying he is self-quarantining until Sunday, he added cheekily in a follow-up post, "Covid-19 has tested positive for Sturgill Simpson..now in the fight of its life."

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.