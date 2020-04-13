Country star Sturgill Simpson tests positive for coronavirus
Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Saturday, he posted an Instagram photo of himself on a hospital gurney wearing a medical mask, taken March 13 "when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels." After an hour there being told he did not fit the criteria for COVID-19 testing, the 41-year-old Sturgill and his wife were checked April 6 at "a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot."
Four days later, "after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19. My wife … tested negative."
Saying he is self-quarantining until Sunday, he added cheekily in a follow-up post, "Covid-19 has tested positive for Sturgill Simpson..now in the fight of its life."
Exclusive subscription offer
Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.
Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.