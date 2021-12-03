Longtime buddies REO Speedwagon and Styx are coming together once again for a new summer tour called "Live and UnZoomed," which pulls into Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Aug. 21 for the final night of their three-month run of dates. Loverboy will serve as a special guest rounding out the bill.

"I can’t think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage," said Styx vocalist-guitarist Tommy Shaw in a statement. "What a great night of music this will be!"

REO Speedwagon’s vocalist-guitarist Kevin Cronin added, "Tommy and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched."

Tickets go on sale to the general public Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi card members have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more Citi presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check the Live Nation website for additional presale opportunities.