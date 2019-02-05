TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
45° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Sublime with Rome, Slightly Stoopid headlining second night of Great South Bay fest

The 13th edition of the four-day Patchogue festival will run from July 18-21.

Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome performs at

Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome performs at the 2014 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park.   Photo Credit: Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch/Christopher Polk

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Sublime With Rome and Slightly Stoopid are the first headliners announced for this year’s Great South Bay Music Festival at Shorefront Park in Patchogue.

The rockers will headline the second night of the 13th edition of the four-day festival, which runs from July 18 to 21. Tickets for the July 19 show, which will also include the reggae-rockers SOJA and Common Kings, go on sale Friday through greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

The headliners for the festival’s other three days will be announced in the coming weeks. Generally, the opening night of the festival is led by indie-rock bands, while the third day focuses on jam bands and the final day on classic rockers.

Last year, the headliners included Sublime With Rome, Umphrey’s McGee and Little Feat, as well as Long Island’s reunited Envy on the Coast.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

The 91st Academy Awards will air live on ABC exec: No host for this year's Oscars telecast
Gina Kirschenheiter of Bravo's "Real Housewives of LI-raised 'Real Housewives' star apologizes for DUI
Since its debut in 2009, "Modern Family" has 'Modern Family' ending after next season
Actor Kristoff St. John, best known as a Recent notable deaths
Andy Cohen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards Bravo's Andy Cohen welcomes his first child
Sal Valentinetti performs on "America's Got Talent: The Crooner's LI charm on 'AGT: The Champions'