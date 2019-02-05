Sublime With Rome and Slightly Stoopid are the first headliners announced for this year’s Great South Bay Music Festival at Shorefront Park in Patchogue.

The rockers will headline the second night of the 13th edition of the four-day festival, which runs from July 18 to 21. Tickets for the July 19 show, which will also include the reggae-rockers SOJA and Common Kings, go on sale Friday through greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

The headliners for the festival’s other three days will be announced in the coming weeks. Generally, the opening night of the festival is led by indie-rock bands, while the third day focuses on jam bands and the final day on classic rockers.

Last year, the headliners included Sublime With Rome, Umphrey’s McGee and Little Feat, as well as Long Island’s reunited Envy on the Coast.