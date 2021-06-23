The curtain is about to rise at the Suffolk Theater: the Riverhead venue has unveiled its 2021-22 concert calendar.

The music of Billy Joel will fill the air as The Piano Man’s original band the Lords of 52nd Street performs opening night on August 27.

"I’m so excited and ready to play the Suffolk Theater. It has been a home for us and I have missed playing live, so this show will be extra special," says saxophonist Richie Cannata, who lives in Glen Cove. "The Lords of 52nd Street have not done any concerts due to COVID protocol and we are ready to give it all to our home crowd. It will be emotional."

Roger McGuinn of 1960s folk-rock legends The Byrds will appear on Sept. 10 while singer/songwriter Suzanne Vega plays Sept. 12. Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals headline on Sept. 16 as well as John Kay of Steppenwolf on Sept. 19 and guitarist Al Di Meola on Sept. 24.

"Saturday Night Live" alums Rob Schneider and Joe Piscopo bring the funny on Oct. 17 and Nov. 20, respectively.

Blue Öyster Cult returns to its home turf for a Halloween night concert where they are sure to deliver "more cowbell" during "(Don’t Fear) The Reaper" on Oct. 31.

More throwback bookings include Tony Orlando on Nov. 13, Jay & the Americans on Nov. 27 and Gordon Lightfoot on Dec. 15.

In 2022, Frankie Avalon comes Feb. 26 and Janis Ian is scheduled for May 8.

For tickets and more information, call 631-727-4343 or visit: suffolktheater.com.