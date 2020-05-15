Jones Beach Sugarland show canceled

Sugarland’s “There Goes The Neighborhood” Tour is officially gone. The country pop duo from Georgia has canceled its 2020 summer shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic including a July 12 date at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater with special guests Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes. No postponed date has been announced.

Neither lead singer Jennifer Nettles nor singer-guitarist Kristian Bush have made any comments via social media.

The band’s latest release is an EP called “Bigger, Louder, Live,” which features a trio of live tracks off their last tour in support of the 2018 studio album “Bigger.” The title track and “On a Roll” are represented as well as Sugarland’s hit “Babe,” which has drawn more than 63 million streams on Spotify. The acoustic midtempo ballad was written by Taylor Swift and Pat Monahan from Train for Swift’s 2018 album “Red,” but it was left off. Swift appears on the original studio recording doing backing vocals.

Fans can check livenation.com/eventstatus for up-to-date information on all Jones Beach concerts.

