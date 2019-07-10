TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
84° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Top songs of summer '19: Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, 7 more

Taylor Swift performs at Wango Tango at Dignity

Taylor Swift performs at Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

The “Song of the Summer” sweepstakes is essentially over for the year, as Lil Nas X trots on down the “Old Town Road” and holds onto the No. 1 spot on the pop charts for the 14th week in a row. Nevertheless, there are plenty of other great possibilities that will have to settle for runner-up status. Here’s a look:

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” (Republic): Immediately likable, endlessly quotable, with a good heart at its timely core, but that just wasn’t enough this year. Uh-oh! Of course, T.Swift will work all this out before dropping her “Lover” album later this summer.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita” (Island): Every touch is like, ooh-la-la-la, but they would’ve had a better shot if they both didn’t have other singles out, too, especially Cabello’s “Find U Again” with Mark Ronson. It’s true, la-la-la.

Ed Sheeran feat. Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars, “Blow” (Atlantic): There’s a downpour of Sheeran songs this summer, but this one rocks hard.

Lizzo, “Juice” (Atlantic): Self-empowerment never sounded quite this funky. Yeah-yeah-e? Yeah-yeah-e.

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy” (Darkroom/Interscope): The teenage phenom makes being “good at being bad” and singing through a fan sound irresistibly fun.

Carly Rae Jepsen, “Now That I Found You” (Schoolboy/Interscope): Every time this Target commercial comes on, it should be a reminder that this is even catchier than “Call Me Maybe.”

Illenium feat. Jon Bellion, “Good Things” (Astralwerks): Lake Grove native Bellion welds Long Island scene emotions to a giant, summer-ready hook.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tyler, The Creator, “I Think” (Columbia): Don’t let the OutKast meets Kanye groove fool you. Falling in love has never sounded quite so dangerous.

5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier” (Interscope): Angst you can dance to, from what seems like an army of Charlie Puths.

Ashley O, “On a Roll” (RCA): It doesn’t get more subversive than “Black Mirror” using Miley Cyrus to turn a dark Nine Inch Nails hit into a sunny, seemingly upbeat ode to selfish self-realization that gets played as a pop song.

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Luke Islam of Garden City wowed the judges LI tween wows judges on 'America's Got Talent'
Rick Rubin in SHANGRI-LA on Showtime. (2019) 'Shangri-La': Fascinating look at enigmatic Rick Rubin
Fox News' Ed Henry attends "Fox & Friends" Fox News' Henry donates portion of liver to his sister
Aziz Ansari attends the Official Viewing and 'Aziz Ansari: Right Now': Comedian's risky strategy works
"Friends" cast members Matt LeBlanc, left, Matthew Perry, AT&T pulls 'Friends' from Netflix
Long Islander Marlene Glass, center, appears on the LIer appears on ABC's 'Holey Moley'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search