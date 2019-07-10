The “Song of the Summer” sweepstakes is essentially over for the year, as Lil Nas X trots on down the “Old Town Road” and holds onto the No. 1 spot on the pop charts for the 14th week in a row. Nevertheless, there are plenty of other great possibilities that will have to settle for runner-up status. Here’s a look:

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” (Republic): Immediately likable, endlessly quotable, with a good heart at its timely core, but that just wasn’t enough this year. Uh-oh! Of course, T.Swift will work all this out before dropping her “Lover” album later this summer.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita” (Island): Every touch is like, ooh-la-la-la, but they would’ve had a better shot if they both didn’t have other singles out, too, especially Cabello’s “Find U Again” with Mark Ronson. It’s true, la-la-la.

Ed Sheeran feat. Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars, “Blow” (Atlantic): There’s a downpour of Sheeran songs this summer, but this one rocks hard.

Lizzo, “Juice” (Atlantic): Self-empowerment never sounded quite this funky. Yeah-yeah-e? Yeah-yeah-e.

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy” (Darkroom/Interscope): The teenage phenom makes being “good at being bad” and singing through a fan sound irresistibly fun.

Carly Rae Jepsen, “Now That I Found You” (Schoolboy/Interscope): Every time this Target commercial comes on, it should be a reminder that this is even catchier than “Call Me Maybe.”

Illenium feat. Jon Bellion, “Good Things” (Astralwerks): Lake Grove native Bellion welds Long Island scene emotions to a giant, summer-ready hook.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tyler, The Creator, “I Think” (Columbia): Don’t let the OutKast meets Kanye groove fool you. Falling in love has never sounded quite so dangerous.

5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier” (Interscope): Angst you can dance to, from what seems like an army of Charlie Puths.

Ashley O, “On a Roll” (RCA): It doesn’t get more subversive than “Black Mirror” using Miley Cyrus to turn a dark Nine Inch Nails hit into a sunny, seemingly upbeat ode to selfish self-realization that gets played as a pop song.