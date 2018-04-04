Sunflower Bean, like the Stray Cats before them, has found that the United Kingdom has recognized their talent faster than this side of the Atlantic.

The trio — vocalist-bassist Julia Cumming, guitarist Nick Kivlen from Glenwood Landing and Glen Head native Jacob Faber — cracked the U.K. Top 40 last week with their album “Twentytwo in Blue” (Mom + Pop).

“Can’t even explain what this means to us as a band,” they tweeted after hearing the news. “We can’t thank you enough for making our dreams come true.”

The strong debut came as the trio was in the middle of a European tour. They launch their American tour with a hometown show at Bowery Ballroom on April 26.

Though “Twentytwo in Blue” was inspired by the band’s travels on tour in America, Cumming says they aimed to make the album more universal.

“When you do something really genuinely and really honestly, which can be very uncertain, humans are very intuitive and can sense this honest endeavor,” she says. “I think it would be dishonest not to be uncertain. The fact that it ends with the fact of ‘at least we have each other, I think it’ll be all right’ is our approach at summing up the whole thing.”