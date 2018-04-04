TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
52° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Sunflower Bean’s album, ‘Twentytwo in Blue,’ cracks UK Top 40

Jacob Faber, Julia Cumming and Nick Kivlen of

Jacob Faber, Julia Cumming and Nick Kivlen of Sunflower Bean Photo Credit: Chad Batka

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Sunflower Bean, like the Stray Cats before them, has found that the United Kingdom has recognized their talent faster than this side of the Atlantic.

The trio — vocalist-bassist Julia Cumming, guitarist Nick Kivlen from Glenwood Landing and Glen Head native Jacob Faber — cracked the U.K. Top 40 last week with their album “Twentytwo in Blue” (Mom + Pop).

“Can’t even explain what this means to us as a band,” they tweeted after hearing the news. “We can’t thank you enough for making our dreams come true.”

The strong debut came as the trio was in the middle of a European tour. They launch their American tour with a hometown show at Bowery Ballroom on April 26.

Though “Twentytwo in Blue” was inspired by the band’s travels on tour in America, Cumming says they aimed to make the album more universal.

“When you do something really genuinely and really honestly, which can be very uncertain, humans are very intuitive and can sense this honest endeavor,” she says. “I think it would be dishonest not to be uncertain. The fact that it ends with the fact of ‘at least we have each other, I think it’ll be all right’ is our approach at summing up the whole thing.”

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

More Entertainment

Brothers Ross, left, and Matt Duffer, creators of Lawsuit: ‘Stranger Things’ based on LI native’s film
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a former wife of Nelson Mandela, Recent notable deaths
Tracy Morgan at SiriusXM Studios in Manhattan on Morgan says accident ‘brought me closer to God’
Forget New Jersey and head to Miami this ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ set to make waves
Long Island Game Farm's Chela Novak holds Gabriella, Giant rabbit from LI to appear on 'Today' show
The 'Roseanne' star talks reboot's diversity, D.J.'s growth