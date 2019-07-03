Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Sutton Foster

The Tony winner and “Younger” star will do her Broadway favorites and songs from her new “Take Me to the World” album.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main St.

INFO $101-$131; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

The Small Glories

The roots music duo celebrates its new “Assiniboine & The Red” album with a show with the great Gene Casey.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Long Island Museum, The Gillespie Room, 1200 Rte. 25A, Stony Brook

INFO $22; 631-751-0066, sundaystreet.org

Toby Keith

The “Red Solo Cup” singer will explain it all on his “That’s Country, Bro” Tour.

WHEN |WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $25-$89; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Third Eye Blind + Jimmy Eat World

The “Summer Gods” tour pairing will match a “Semi-Charmed Life” with “The Middle” for everything, everything, everything.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $29.50-$119.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Better Than Ezra

No more “Desperately Wanting,” the “Good” guys are back.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $20-$49.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

