Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Sutton Foster
The Tony winner and “Younger” star will do her Broadway favorites and songs from her new “Take Me to the World” album.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main St.
INFO $101-$131; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
The Small Glories
The roots music duo celebrates its new “Assiniboine & The Red” album with a show with the great Gene Casey.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Long Island Museum, The Gillespie Room, 1200 Rte. 25A, Stony Brook
INFO $22; 631-751-0066, sundaystreet.org
Toby Keith
The “Red Solo Cup” singer will explain it all on his “That’s Country, Bro” Tour.
WHEN |WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $25-$89; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Third Eye Blind + Jimmy Eat World
The “Summer Gods” tour pairing will match a “Semi-Charmed Life” with “The Middle” for everything, everything, everything.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $29.50-$119.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Better Than Ezra
No more “Desperately Wanting,” the “Good” guys are back.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $20-$49.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
