TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
35° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Taking Back Sunday adds second North American leg to its 20th anniversary global tour

The Long Island Music Hall of Famers are set to launch the first leg of their North American tour on March 25 in Houston.

Taking Back Sunday gets inducted into the Long

Taking Back Sunday gets inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame during their Gala at the Space at Westbury on ov. 8, 2018 Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Taking Back Sunday has added a second North American leg to its global tour celebrating its 20th anniversary as a band,  wrapping up with two shows at Manhattan's Terminal 5 in November.

The Long Island Music Hall of Famers are set to launch the first leg of their North American tour on March 25 in Houston, following shows in Asia and Australia earlier this year and shows in South America starting March 13. That leg runs through July 18, when the Long Beach-based band headlines the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue, though there will also be European dates in June.

For most of the tour, the band will play its classic “Tell All Your Friends” album in its entirety, as well as either “Where You Want to Be” or “Louder Now” in its entirety, depending on a flip of a specially designed Taking Back Sunday coin. The encore usually includes the band’s new single “All Ready to Go” and selections from the rest of its catalog.

Tickets for the Great South Bay Music Festival show are on sale now. Tickets for the Terminal 5 are $35-$65 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 through AXS.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Reid Scott, Julia Our critic's 24 must-see shows for March
Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs Recent notable deaths
In "Free Solo," Alex Honnold holds all of 'Free Solo': Visually dizzying, thought-provoking
Lady Gaga arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Nielsen: 29.6 million viewers for Oscars, up from 2018
See performances from some of your favorite artists, When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox on the FX 'Better Things': Flawless third season