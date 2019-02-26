Taking Back Sunday has added a second North American leg to its global tour celebrating its 20th anniversary as a band, wrapping up with two shows at Manhattan's Terminal 5 in November.

The Long Island Music Hall of Famers are set to launch the first leg of their North American tour on March 25 in Houston, following shows in Asia and Australia earlier this year and shows in South America starting March 13. That leg runs through July 18, when the Long Beach-based band headlines the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue, though there will also be European dates in June.

For most of the tour, the band will play its classic “Tell All Your Friends” album in its entirety, as well as either “Where You Want to Be” or “Louder Now” in its entirety, depending on a flip of a specially designed Taking Back Sunday coin. The encore usually includes the band’s new single “All Ready to Go” and selections from the rest of its catalog.

Tickets for the Great South Bay Music Festival show are on sale now. Tickets for the Terminal 5 are $35-$65 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 through AXS.