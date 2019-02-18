Taking Back Sunday will headline the opening night of this year’s Great South Bay Music Festival on July 18.

The Long Island Music Hall of Famers, currently on a world tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band and their greatest-hits compilation, “Twenty,” sold out Long Island’s biggest music festival when they last headlined Shorefront Park in Patchogue in 2017.

The lineup for the first night of the four-day festival also includes fellow Long Island hardcore scene veterans Glassjaw, Pennsylvania punk rockers The Menzingers and former My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero and his new band The Future Violents.

Tickets are $42.50 for the first night of the four-day festival and go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday through greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com. Tickets for the July 19 show — with headliners Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome — are already on sale, also for $42.50. VIP tickets for both days are also available for $75.

Taking Back Sunday has already wrapped up the Australian and Asian legs of its world tour and will tour South America in March. The Great South Bay festival is currently the only New York-area appearance set on this tour, which will wrap up its first North American leg in May before heading to Europe.

The Long Beach-based band is eager to work on new music, which fans have gotten a taste of with the new “All Ready to Go” single, but singer Adam Lazzara said they wanted to take time to pay tribute to the anniversary. “I do want to celebrate,” Lazzara told Newsday. “This band changed the course of my life. Our fans changed the course of my life. I do want to go out and celebrate the music and the people.”