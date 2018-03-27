Tauk likes trying new things.

And for the group’s new EP, “Shapeshifter I: Construct” (Tauk), out on April 6, the Oyster Bay-based quartet — guitarist Matt Jalbert, bassist Charlie Dolan, keyboardist Alric “A.C.” Carter and drummer Isaac Teel — decided to record it all in one burst in an old house rather than moving from one studio to another.

It actually shows. The EP actually sounds more cohesive, a tall order considering how the band is as eclectic as ever on these instrumentals. “Premises” moves from reggae to rock, before pulling in a jazzy guitar break and blossoming into a grand jam. True to its name, “Malware” starts out sweet and spacey before taking some dark turns.

“Everything just happened so naturally this time around,” Jalbert said in a statement. “I can’t think of one moment where it felt like anything was forced. We were all just completely focused and in the same mindset, which made this an incredibly fun and smooth experience.”

In the same burst of creativity that yielded the EP, Tauk also recorded a full album, planned for a September release. The band is already in the midst of a spring tour, set to wrap at Brooklyn Bowl on May 18 and 19, before hitting the festival circuit in the summer.