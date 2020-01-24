Long Island is about to get hit with a serious shot of girl power when the "Ladies of the ‘80s" take the stage at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Friday, Jan. 31. Platinum pop stars Taylor Dayne and Lisa Lisa, both from LI, join forces with Jody Watley for this triple bill.

TAYLOR DAYNE

The Ladies of the ‘80s concept was developed by Dayne who has known both Lisa and Watley for years.

“We wanted to put a fun package together,” says Dayne. “It’s a high energy show that gives the audience the soundtrack of their lives.”

Dayne has strong Long Island roots growing up in Baldwin and Freeport then living as an adult in Long Beach and Lloyd Harbor.

“I used to play gigs at The Right Track Inn in Freeport and Heckle & Jeckle’s in Massapequa Park,” she recalls. “Back then it was a lot of plastic and hairspray!”

SIGNATURE SONG Her breakout 1987 hit, “Tell It to My Heart” reached the Billboard top 10 and has achieved 80 million plays on Spotify.

“That song was organic because it started in the clubs then made its way to the radio,” says Dayne. “The sound was ahead of its time with the reverb on the drums. It makes you get up and move.”

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

LIVE SHOW Her set will feature a 5-piece live band playing songs like “I’ll Always Love You,” “I’ll Be Your Shelter” and “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love.”

“It will be a lean, mean machine with all hits plus some new arrangements,” says Dayne. “I’ll even tell stories in between when there are moments for it.”

LISA LISA

Born Lisa Velez from Hell’s Kitchen in Manhattan, this Latina icon has made Port Jefferson Station her home for over a decade. She will bring her blend of pop, hip-hop, R&B and dance to this trio show.

“Taylor and Jody are both wonderful women and great performers,” she says. “I was honored that they want to share the stage with me.”

SIGNATURE SONG “I Wonder If I Take You Home” shot to No. 6 on the Billboard charts in 1985 and raised some eyebrows for its theme of female independence.

“It was the beginning of women speaking out on the subject of love,” says Lisa. “It was very catchy and came out at a time when club music was hitting big.”

LIVE SHOW Lisa performs on stage with a team of singers, band members, dancers and a DJ.

“The vibe is very nostalgic. We are taking them back as far as we can,” she says. “I’ll be touching on all the classics - ‘All Cried Out,’ ‘Head to Toe,’ ‘Lost in Emotion’ and ‘Can You Feel the Beat.’ It’s nothing but a party.”

JODY WATLEY

R&B is in Watley’s DNA. Hailing from Chicago and with soul singer Jackie Wilson as her godfather, she was built for stardom. After years of singing in the group Shalamar, Watley went solo in 1987 and won Best New Artist at the 1988 Grammys.

“It felt like vindication for me,” says Watley. “Having left Shalamar, most people didn’t expect me to do much. To get that award, couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

SIGNATURE SONG Her hit single, “Don’t You Want Me,” reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts and became a dance floor classic that still gets heavy spins today.

“I still love performing it,” says Watley. “It’s a sexy song that’s easy to sing along with. When I hear it on the radio, I turn it up loud.”

LIVE SHOW Watley’s set will focus on hits from her 1987 self-titled debut album and sophomore effort, 1989’s “Larger Than Life.”

“I hope people embrace the theme of the night. I expect to see lots of crinoline skirts, jumbo hoop earrings and ankle boots in the crowd,” she says. “It’s a good time to relax, dance and sing along. There’s one rule - GOOD VIBES ONLY.”