EntertainmentMusic

Taylor Swift poses with fans ahead of big announcement

Taylor Swift takes a selfie with a fan

Taylor Swift takes a selfie with a fan during an appearance event at a butterfly mural in Nashville, Tenn. Photo Credit: AP / Alan Poizner

By The Associated Press
Taylor Swift, who has been teasing fans for weeks with clues about a new project to be announced Friday, hyped fans up when she visited a mural in Nashville on Thursday.

The 29-year-old pop star surprised a few hundred fans, posing with them in front of a mural she commissioned.

Swift thanked the artist who created the mural in an Instagram post on Thursday. She also thanked her fans for showing up, saying: "I've never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills."

She added that the next clue would be her live interview with ABC's Robin Roberts later in the day.

Swift's last album was 2017's "Reputation."

