Taylor Swift is going to bring her new album to life when she hits the road next year.

The pop star announced the first of dates for her reputation Stadium Tour on Monday. It kicks off May 8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tickets for general public go on sale Dec. 13.

Swift announced 27 shows stretching through October, with stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami and Houston.

Her last tour also visited stadiums, and it included a number of special guests, from singers like Justin Timberlake and the Weeknd to non-musicians such as Ellen DeGeneres and Kobe Bryant.

Swift released her sixth album, "reputation," last week. It features the hit songs "...Ready for It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do."