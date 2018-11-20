Taylor Swift has signed with Republic Records, shifting from her longtime label home, Nashville’s Big Machine, but still staying in the Universal Music Group family.

The multiyear label deal was announced by UMG chairman and chief executive Lucian Grainge. The Big Machine Label Group is allied with New York-based Republic and focuses only on country artists.

“My new home,” Swift said Monday on Instagram, posting a picture of herself with Grainge and Republic founder and chief executive Monte Lipman.

“[N]ot only did she want to partner with a company that understood her creative vision and had the resources and expertise to execute globally on her behalf, she also sought a partner whose approach to artists was aligned with hers,” Grainge said in a statement.

Lipman said in the same statement that he was “beyond thrilled” by the deal, saying that Swift had “redefined the paradigm of the modern music industry.”

Swift’s move could be seen as further proof that she has solidified her shift from country to pop music. At Republic she joins a roster of fellow pop and hip-hop stars including Ariana Grande, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Jessie J, among many others.