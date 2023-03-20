Taylor Swift kicks off U.S. Eras Tour with songs from 'Lover'

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Taylor Swift opened her U.S. concert series with a three-hour tour of her career.

Swift kicked off the first concert of the 27-date Eras Tour with a six-song set from her album “Lover” on Friday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was played a month ago.

“I don’t know how to address the way this is making me feel right now,” Swift, who hasn't toured since 2018, said early in the show.

She ended the concert with a seven-song set from her latest album “Midnights," closing with the song “Karma.”

In between, she played clusters of songs from most of her albums — and just one, “Tim McGraw,” from her 2006 self-titled debut. In the end it took 44 songs and just over three hours for her to span her 17-year career.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Having not toured for her previous three albums, this concert series is intended to play catch-up by providing the live debut of many of those songs. When Swift announced the tour in November, she called it “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

Swift seemed to acknowledge the Ticketmaster furor that sullied the run-up to the tour: She told the crowd of more than 70,000 that she understands it took “considerable effort” for them to be there.

The tour includes three dates (May 26-28) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and concludes with Los Angeles-area shows in August.