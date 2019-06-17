So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Woke Taylor is my favorite Taylor.

Sure, as political anthems go, Taylor Swift’s new single “You Need to Calm Down” (Republic) is no “Fight the Power,” but it is an anthem nonetheless. And Woke Taylor’s baby steps are delightfully sure-footed. This super-sweet slice of ear candy – aided by Lorde pal Joel Little, who also worked on the esteem-building “ME!” – goes after the casual Internet haters, asking politely “Like, can you just not?” and offering her support for the LGBTQ community by declaring, “Shade never made anybody less gay.”

Swift cleverly tries to draw parallels between hate directed at her and her friends to hate directed at anyone different from you. That’s no easy feat, especially in a sing-along earworm, but Swift manages it with style.

Drake celebrates the first NBA Championship win of his beloved Toronto Raptors by releasing two new singles, though neither has much to do with basketball. He does shout-out LeBron James in “Omerta” (Young Money/Cash Money) though that seems more about boasting and keeping his beef with Pusha T alive. “Money in the Grave” (Young Money/Cash Money) has a better groove, but Rick Ross delivers the better rhymes, even including a shout-out to Zion Williamson.

