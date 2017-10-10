Taylor Swift and her pal Ed Sheeran will headline this year’s Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 8.
The show will be Swift’s first area appearance following the release of her upcoming “Reputation” album on Nov. 10, a sort of warm-up for what is expected to be a full tour early next year. Sheeran sold out three shows at Barclays Center last month.
This year’s star-studded Jingle Ball lineup will also feature Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Fall Out Boy, Halsey and The Chainsmokers, as well as One Direction’s Niall Horan and Liam Payne. Newcomers Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, Logic, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We round out the bill.
Tickets for the show go on sale at noon Monday through Ticketmaster. Capital One cardholders can begin purchasing pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
For those who want to get a taste of what to expect, the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, which will also include Swift and Sheeran, will be broadcast live at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 1 on CWTV.com and The CW app. An edited version of the concert will air as a special on The CW Network on Dec. 14.
